Morocco Confirms 72 New COVID-19 Recoveries, 60 New Cases

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has reported 60 new cases of COVID-19. With the new cases, the total number of people who have contracted the virus has reached 6,930 as of 10 a.m. on May 18.

The ministry also confirmed 72 more recoveries, bringing the total to 3,732.

The ministry has not reported any new fatalities since Saturday, May 16. The country’s death toll is 192.

Morocco’s current recovery rate is 53.3%, while the fatality rate is 2.8%, said the director of Morocco’s epidemiology Mohamed Lyoubi on May 17. A total of 3,006 cases remain infected, the lowest number of active cases since April 23.

The Casablanca-Settat and Marrakech-Safi regions have the highest COVID-19 case counts, with 29.75% and 18.47% of the country’s total cases, respectively.

The Ministry of Health’s Director of Epidemiology Mohamed Lyoubi announced the emergence of new hotspots in the Casablanca-Settat region yesterday. Of the 218 new cases over the weekend in Morocco, 157 were in the Casablanca region.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has 13.92% of Morocco’s cases, followed by the Fez-Meknes (13.72%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (9.64%), Draa-Tafilalet (8.64%), and Oriental regions (2.60%).

Beni Mellal-Khenifra has 1.62% of the country’s total cases, Souss-Massa has 1.11%, and Guelmim-Oued Noun has 0.62%. The three regions continue to show little variation in their daily case counts.

The southern regions of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (four cases) and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (two cases) have not reported any new cases since early April. The regions are virus-free as their only cases recovered.

Approximately 87,665 suspected cases have tested negative since the outbreak of COVID-19. Morocco has ramped up testing, performing thousands of tests a day. Health authorities conducted 4,638 tests since 4 p.m. on May 17, and only 1.3% came back positive.