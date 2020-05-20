The education ministry will also make classrooms ready to host 10 candidates each.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Education Said Amzazi has unveiled the measures his department is preparing for annual baccalaureate final exams amid the COVID-19 crisis.

During a televised interview on Moroccan television channel 2M on May 19, the minister said the country will use sports facilities to host the baccalaureate final exams.

Amzazi, who is also the spokesman of the government, announced that authorities will also arrange for the disinfection of all education establishments several times a day to make some classrooms ready to host students for the exams.

He explained that each classroom will host only 10 baccalaureate candidates to respect social distancing measures.

Authorities will also distribute masks and electronic thermometers.

The minister explained that no decision will be taken without coordination with health professionals, the interior ministry, and Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani.

On May 18, Amzazi announced that second year baccalaureate students in the literature branch will sit their exams on July 3-4.

Second year science and technology baccalaureate students will sit for exams on July 6-7.

The ministry will announce the results on July 15.

Students who must retake exams will can sit for them on July 22-24.

The final results of baccalaureate exams will be announced by July 29 at the latest.

For first year baccalaureate students, exams will take place on September 4-5.

During the recent interview, Amzazi recalled that exams for the first and second year baccalaureate students will only cover topics completed by March 14, before the national shift to distance learning.

Baccalaureate students will benefit from remote intensive courses to prepare them for the final baccalaureate exams this month and next month.

Morocco suspended schools on March 16 as part of its preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

The ministry of education launched remote classes, introduced educational websites to host courses for students, and broadcast classes at Moroccan TV channels.