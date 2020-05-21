16 Companies in Morocco Export Reusable Face Masks to Europe

Morocco allowed textile companies to export half of their masks produced if their inputs meet national demands.

Rabat – Moroccan face masks have already made their way into Europe, with a total of 16 companies starting to export reusable protective equipment to Spain, France, Italy, and Germany.

Morocco also boasts 73 units and cooperatives that manufacture washable, reusable masks.

The Moroccan Ministry of Industry told Spanish news agency EFE that the export of masks has gradually grown since May 10 The source did not reveal the volume of export.

The news agency explained that Morocco has about 40 textile factories that produce 10 million masks.

Morocco allowed textile companies to export half of the locally produced masks if national demand is met.

Morocco’s Minister of Trade Moulay Hafid Elalamy emphasized that allowing textile companies to work helped to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

The sector suffered a drop in its exports of 86% compared to April 2019.

Since April 7 it has been obligatory to wear face masks in public. Anyone who fails to comply with the measure faces a prison sentence ranging between one to three months.

In addition to textile companies, prisoners who have experience in textile production are also contributing to the production of face masks.

The General Commission for Prison and Reintegration Administration (DGAPR) announced on May 19 the launch of a national project wherein prisoners contribute to the production of protective equipment.

One hundred prisoners in 21 prison institutions across Morocco have been producing 20,000 face masks per day since May 5.