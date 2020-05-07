Morocco Allows Export of 50% of Locally-Produced Protective Face Masks

After ramping up production to respond to immediate needs, Morocco currently produces seven million masks per day.

Rabat – Morocco’s Minister of Industry Moulay Hafid Elalamy said that Moroccan textile companies are allowed to export half of their masks produced if their inputs meet national demands.

The minister elaborated that manufacturers in the sector are only allowed to export 50% of their locally-produced masks if their production inputs are imported.

Elalamy recalled that Morocco reached a daily production of seven million masks and can now start the export of Moroccan-made fabric masks.

He specified that the country is prioritizing its needs to ensure an efficient stock for locals.

As long as the national stock is supplied with 15 million fabric masks, the country will authorize all textile companies to export the remaining products, the minister said.

He emphasized the importance for the country to always keep a minimum of 15 million masks in stock.

“So far, the only requests come from ‘companies which import their fabrics, and which have thus been authorized to export 50% of their production,’” Elalamy argued.

Morocco made international headlines after Elalamy announced on April 7 the country’s plan to start exporting locally produced masks.

Morocco’s production now exceeds national demand which allows the country to export masks to the hardest-hit European countries, such as Spain and France.

The decision comes after the country convinced several textile companies to put their focus on producing masks.

The decision is also in line with the country’s mandate that made the wearing of masks compulsory in public since April 7, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People defying the regulation risk fines ranging between MAD 300 ($30) and MAD 1,000 ($100) and a prison sentence ranging between one and three months..

To meet citizens’ budgets, the ministry fixed the retail price at MAD 0.8 (nearly $0.1) per mask in Morocco to prevent fraud and speculation.

Morocco reported 5,548 COVID-19 cases, including 183 deaths and 2,179 recoveries at 4 p.m.today.