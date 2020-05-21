Saudi Arabia to Celebrate Eid Al Fitr on May 24, Like Morocco

Observations of Saudi astronomers correspond with those of Moroccans and mean that this year, most Islamic countries will celebrate Eid Al Fitr on the same day.

Rabat – Saudi Arabia and Morocco will likely celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Sunday, May 24, according to astronomers at the observatory of Majmaah University, near Riyadh.

The first day of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, Shawwal, will occur after believers spot a crescent moon. The event can happen at different times in different countries, according to geographic location.

Moroccan astronomer Abdulaziz Kharbouch Al Ifrani predicted that most Islamic countries will begin the 2020 celebrations on the same day. Morocco, too, expects to celebrate Eid Al Fitr on Sunday.

Al Ifrani foresaw the new moon to appear in Morocco on Friday at 7:40 p.m. local time, a prediction that the Fiqh Council of North America backed with its astronomical calculations.

The Council calculated that on Friday there will be nowhere on Earth where the elongation is 8 degrees and the moon is 5 degrees above the sun—a condition necessary for the moon to be visible anywhere on the planet.

The crescent moon will therefore appear the evening after, on Saturday, which means Eid Al Fitr will start Sunday.

Controversies around lunar dates

An ongoing disagreement among Muslim countries questions whether Eid Al Fitr can begin if only one country spots the crescent moon, or if the moon is present according to calculations but not visible to the “naked eye.” Saudi Arabia theoretically bases its Ramadan dates on observations from everyday citizens, while Morocco relies on official committees to confirm the crescent moon’s sighting.

Saudi officials usually only reference moon sightings before and during Ramadan, leaving the remaining 11 months of the year without observations. For this reason, the calculations in the calendar are often a day ahead of when the moon actually appears.

Ramadan started one day earlier in Saudi Arabia than in Morocco, which means that Saudis will fast for a total of 30 days, while Moroccans will fast for 29.

Saudi astronomer Adnan Qadi said that 87% of Saudi Arabia’s moon observations held between 1961 and 2004 were inaccurate. It was impossible to observe the moon on the Saudi-claimed days in 63% of the cases because the lunar phase did not occur yet or the moon was not visible.

In contrast, an Emirati astronomer Mohammed Shawkat Awda praised Morocco and Oman for “not even one error” in a period between 1984 to 2007.

The Saudi Supreme Court called on citizens to look for the crescent moon on Friday evening, the 29th day of Ramadan, although the kingdom’s calculations indicate this will be impossible. If the moon appears on Friday evening, Saturday will be the first of a three-day public holiday.

According to the Majmaah University astronomers, Eid will likely start Sunday as the moon will set 13 minutes before the sun on Friday evening. This would make it impossible to sight the crescent moon on Friday.

Eid amid COVID-19

This year, the celebrations will be as unusual as the times. Saudi Arabia introduced strict measures against the spread of coronavirus, including the closure of the mosques in two of the holiest Muslim sites, Mecca and Medina. Although Riyadh lifted some restrictions at the beginning of May, the risk of spreading the virus is still too high to allow public gatherings.

The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, Abdul Aziz Al Al-Sheikh, permitted the performance of Eid Al Fitr prayers at home on May 18, justifying his decision by citing the exceptional circumstances.

Traditionally, Muslims welcome Eid Al Fitr with morning prayers in mosques. After prayers, families and neighbors spend a day together, moving from house to house and often dressed in new clothes.

Charitable food donations to the poor, Zakat Al Fitr, precede the joyful celebration. The Grand Mufti urged Saudis to distribute charitable donations through reliable charity organizations.

The Grand Mufti also encouraged parents to use the exceptional Eid Al Fitr to spend more time with their families and as such, bring their children joy and happiness.

Saudi Arabia has registered 65,077 COVID-19 cases. This includes 36,040 patients who recovered and 351 who died.