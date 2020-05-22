Pakistani Flight PK 303 Crashes Into Homes in Karachi, 107 Onboard

Footage from the scene shows debris scattered over the crash scene while local residents attempt to look for survivors.

Rabat – A Pakistan International Airlines plane flying the PK 303 route from Lahore to Karachi has crashed after making several attempts to land in Karachi, witnesses say.

The airplane was flying from Lahore in the east to Karachi but crashed near the city’s Jinnah International Airport. According to local reports, the plane had tried to land two or three times before the crash.

The flight, PK 303, had 99 passengers onboard, a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines said. The flight also had eight in the crew.

There is no information on survivors.

The plane was an Airbus A320, according to Sky News.

The airplane crashed into a residential area, damaging some homes, the BBC reports.

Footage from the scene shows smoke rising from the crash area. Videos also show several parts of the plane scattered in different locations after causing damage to buildings and vehicles in the streets.

On his Twitter account, Pakistani Army spokesperson Babar Iftikhar said the army’s quick reaction force had arrived at the site. Army helicopters are hovering the scene to assess the damage and conduct rescue operations.

Hospitals are readying themselves to treat any survivors as ambulances are flocking to the scene, according to the Daily Mail.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his shock and sadness and assured citizens that the accident is the country’s first priority.

“In touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi … with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased,” Khan tweeted.

The crash comes only two days before Pakistan is expected to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, on May 24.