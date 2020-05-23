Minister of Culture: Moroccan Print Media Can Resume Activities May 26

The decision came as a response to the request of newspaper publishers, and their need to resume the activity of their enterprises.

Rabat – The Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports, Othman El Ferdaous, announced today that newspapers and magazines can resume the issuance, publication, and distribution of paper editions starting on Tuesday, May 26.

El Ferdaous stressed that the resumption of the printed press activities must be in line with the Ministry of Health’s preventive measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the minister stated that the decision came in response to the request of newspaper publishers, and their need to resume the activity of their enterprises.

He added that the Ministry of Culture commends the spirit of patriotism and responsibility shown by all components of the national media.

Read also: Economy Minister Urges Companies to Resume Activity After Eid Al Fitr

On March 22, the ministry ordered all publishers of newspapers and magazines to suspend the issuance, publication, and distribution of paper editions. This came as part of the framework of the country’s state of health emergency, as a measure to confront the spread of COVID-19.

Given the vital role played by the Moroccan press, the ministry called on all relevant press institutions to continue providing a media service in alternative formats and to contribute, along with the rest of the national media components, to delivering accurate news and raising awareness among citizens.