King Mohammed VI Respects Social Distancing During Eid Al Fitr Prayers

The King received applause on social media for being an example to his people during the pandemic.

Rabat – King Mohammed VI performed Eid Al Fitr prayers this morning, May 24, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. During the ceremony, the King adhered to COVID-19 preventive measures by maintaining a safe distance from his audience and wearing a protective face mask.

The King’s small, 12-person audience for prayers included Prince Moulay Rachid and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan. All those present wore face masks and respected social distancing measures.

Photos online of the Eid al-Fitr prayers received applause from Moroccans, who welcomed the King’s actions as setting an example for his people to respect preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

King Mohammed VI performed Taraweeh prayers under the same conditions, demonstrating his own commitment to the country’s actions to curb the pandemic.

Due to the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19, all Moroccans performed Taraweeh and Eid al-Fitr prayers at home and adjusted their Ramadan traditions to preserve public health.

The Supreme Scientific Council called on Moroccans to stay home for the holiday, assuring that performing Eid rituals at home is permissible given the conditions of the pandemic.

The King’s Eid al-Fitr observance also included his issuing of royal pardons. Yesterday, King Mohammed VI pardoned 483 inmates for the holiday.

Royal pardons are part of a traditional custom marking major religious and national holidays.

During Eid Al Fitr in 2019, the Moroccan King pardoned 755 inmates.

The King also shared his best wishes with his people for a safe and happy holiday and received congratulatory letters from Muslim leaders for Eid Al-Fitr, Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) reported yesterday.