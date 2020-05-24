PM Trudeau Applauds Strength of Muslims’ Values Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Canadian leader has made a tradition of sharing his best wishes with the Muslim community during religious events and holidays.

Rabat – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed a heartfelt message to the Muslim community ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations, praising Muslim Canadians for their commitment to Islamic principles of charity and goodwill amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s time to give thanks, and show compassion and generosity to those in need. This year, many of the traditions and celebrations will be carried out at home and online,” Trudeau said in a video posted to social media on May 23.

Today across the country and around the world, Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr and marking the end of Ramadan. To all the Muslim Canadians who are carrying out traditions at home and getting together online, I’m wishing you the very best. Eid Mubarak! https://t.co/wdg90Tokr8 pic.twitter.com/gREDMLFfec — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 23, 2020

He emphasized that despite the challenges of COVID-19, “Muslim Canadians have been putting into practice the values at the heart of Islam throughout Ramadan.”

“They’ve been helping their neighbors by donating food and supplies to support those less fortunate … [Eid al-Fitr] an opportunity for all of us to recognize the contributions they have made and continue to make to our country,” he said.

The official vowed that his government will continue to stand with the Muslim community in Canada.

The tradition of wishing Muslims best wishes is customary of the Canadian Prime Minister. The official takes the opportunity to lift up the community during traditional religious events and holidays, and frequently asserts his solidarity with Islam and its adherents.

Millions of Muslims live in Canada, which is home to various immigrant communities from the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Islam is the second-largest religion in the country after Christianity.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Canada hard, with the country confirming over 83,000 COVID-19 cases to date, including 43,305 recoveries and 6,355 deaths.