Moncef Slaoui, The Virus, the Scientist, and the Politician

Boston – We are all glad that the saber-rattling over the allegiance of Dr. Moncef Slaoui has come to an end. Undoubtedly, a hot topic among those who see the difference between a Virus and a Germ a benign matter of semantics.

I doubt Dr. Slaoui spares one single brain cell thinking about how his identity stacks up and who does he owe his new gained prominence to. The brilliant man that he is, he must think about the unique position that his brains has thrusted into.

Dr. Slaoui couldn’t have guessed in a million years that he will, someday, be speaking from the White House front lawn and the eyes of the world will be on him. I can’t imagine the blinding spotlight and the weight of the responsibility that has fallen on his shoulders. But no one can argue that this makes him proud but, at the same time, it must keep him up at night

Dr. Slaoui was introduced to a world standing at the brink of devastation and was told to fix it. He is a scientist and even the gloomiest of scientists are trained to believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Even at the darkest moments in history, scientists were brought in to bring hope and assure people that our lease on life will be renewed.

And that’s exactly the message that scientist Slaoui delivered. Listening to him confidently and emphatically stating that he’s got this in the bag. The impact of Dr. Slaoui’s words felt like a brisk breeze in a stifling August night.

If you have been in quarantine for a couple of months, you have definitely pushed the deepest sigh of relief. I did and it felt really good. But, beyond the good soothing and calming words, Dr. Slaoui must have known in his capacity, as the grand pooh-bah of all things related to Covid 19, that this health crisis is a completely different beast.

Academic integrity requires its members not to overpromise even when delivery is within reach. Dr. Slaoui seems to have neglected that golden rule. Was he being unremittingly pompous? Was the Trump persona rubbing off on him? Is there a certain God like aura that overtakes people who find themselves behind a podium with a White House seal conspicuously displayed on it?

My guess is that Dr. Slaoui is not a politician and has never claimed to be one. Although sometimes and given the circumstances, it may not hurt to decode politicians so that you don’t fall prey to their shadowy plots and plans.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui was spreading optimism, but in the midst of it he lost sight of the fact that he was surrounded by politicians who may have their own separate goals.

I hope he is not being set up by this lousy administration. Trump is looking for surrogates to turn every free TV time into a political stump speech. Dr. Slaoui needs to understand this political game equally as he understands Viruses.

Most experts see a vaccine breakthrough by the ed of 2020 as a far-fetched possibility and a wishful thinking at best. Just like there are dedicated scientists diligently working to eradicate this virus, there are very industrious and lavishly funded political campaign managers thinking up ways of capitalizing on the virus and turning it from a health crisis into a reelection golden ticket.

I sympathize with those willing to bet that in his next bid for the White House, Trump doesn’t stand a snowball’s chance in hell. That is also wishful thinking. If history is a guide, this history could very well repeat itself. Trump and his men will spin this virus in ways that would make him look like the messiah.

Dr. Slaoui ought to resist the allure of the podium in the White House in the company of powerful statesmen. Dr. Slaoui needs to know that spreading false hope is not only unethical but it is also deceptively being turned into a political game during a crucial election year.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui is in a very coveted position, but he is also in a place in history where science and scientists are being manipulated by unscrupulous politicians.

