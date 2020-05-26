Morocco Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 107 Recoveries

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 45 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,577.

The ministry also confirmed two additional deaths, with fatalities now totaling 202. The mortality rate remains stable at 2.7%.

Morocco also recorded 107 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,881.

Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, said that 37 of the new cases were reported in the Casablanca-Settat region, five in Marrakech-Safi, and three in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

The remaining nine Moroccan regions did not report any additional cases during the past 24 hours.

El Youbi added that the new cases were detected through monitoring people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients, pointing out that the new patients did not exhibit any symptoms of the viral infection.

He also informed the public that a total of 9,117 screening tests came back negative during the 24-hour period. This brings the total number of tests that yielded negative results since the beginning of Morocco’s outbreak on March 2 to 153,788.

The director also added that there are currently 2,494 active cases that are either under treatment or under medical monitoring to ensure their full recovery. Women account for 58% of the active cases compared to 42% for males. Only 0.6% of the patients are in critical condition.

El Youbi mentioned that the average age of the active COVID-19 patients is 35, and that the contamination of people aged beyond 65 years accounts for 4.3% of the active cases, a figure that has seen a steady decline in the past weeks.

The health official concluded that there is an improvement in indicators related to the severity of the pandemic in the country.