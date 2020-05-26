The operations took place on the same day in two different neighborhoods in Meknes.

Rabat – Police officers in Meknes were forced to use their service weapons before apprehending dangerous suspects in two separate incidents on Monday, May 25, Morocco’s General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) announced.

The first incident occurred in the Bni Mhamed district of Meknes when a 19-year-old man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, carried a weapon and threatened citizens in the street.

A police officer fired two warning shots after the suspect injured a second police officer on the wrist, DGSN’s statement said.

After the warning bullets, the suspect took refuge at his home where the arrest operation took place.

Police officers also arrested the suspect’s father, who was also allegedly intoxicated, after he deliberately obstructed his son’s arrest and assaulted the officers.

The two suspects will remain in custody, pending investigations. Meanwhile, the injured officer went to the hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The second incident took place in the Hay Salam neighborhood on Monday morning.

Police officers used their service weapons to arrest a 30-year-old individual for alleged vehicle theft and refusal to comply with orders, as well as for endangering the lives of security officers and citizens.

According to DGSN, the suspect has a criminal history of robbery and violence.

The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle at an excessive speed, threatening the safety of pedestrians and other road users, when a police officer shot two bullets to hit the rear tire of the car.

The suspect continued to drive, but coordination between security services allowed for his apprehension at the next roadblock. Another police officer had to use his weapon and fire a warning shot in the air.

Officers then arrested the suspect and seized the stolen vehicle, DGSN’s statement said.

The suspect will remain in custody until the end of the investigations to determine all the charges he will face.