Under the protocol, employers must curate a COVID-19 prevention plan that considers the contamination risks linked to their specific business activities.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labor today announced the establishment of a protocol to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces as Morocco resumes economic activities.

The two ministries said the protocol aims to help companies adhere to health authorities’ precautionary measures, protect the health of employees, and ensure the continuity of activities and employment.

The protocol concerns general occupational health and safety measures, as well as measures related to the planning and organization of work, hygiene in the workplace, catering, transport, access to work premises, and the care of employees with COVID-19 symptoms, the ministries underlined.

The ministries added that they intend to publish guidelines for specific sectors, taking into account the features of their various activities and recommending measures accordingly.

After stressing the importance of the protocol to avoid COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces and to mitigate potential repercussions, the ministries called on all employers, employees, and social partners in Morocco to comply with the guidelines.

The Moroccan Labor Inspectorate and commissions composed of the relevant ministerial departments are available to employers and employees to help facilitate successful implementation of the protocol.

Article 24 of Laws 65-99 in the Constitution stipulates that employers in Morocco are responsible for the health and safety of employees in the workplace, in accordance with the legislation and regulations in force.

Under the protocol, employers must curate a prevention plan that considers the contamination risks linked to their specific business activities. The prevention plan should serve to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to not only employees but others linked to the workplace, such as customers, visitors, suppliers, and subcontractors.

“The employer is required to take all necessary measures to preserve safety, health, and dignity of employees in the performance of the tasks they perform under his direction, and to ensure the maintenance of the rules of good conduct, good customs, and good character in his company,” the protocol guidelines state.

“[Employers] must correctly use the safety devices and protective equipment, respect barrier gestures, and inform their employer in case of suspected contact with the virus,” the guidelines add.

The full protocol guidebook detailing recommendations for employers is available to download in French from the industry and labor ministries’ official websites, www.mcinet.gov.ma and www.travail.gov.ma.