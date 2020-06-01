Morocco Records 434 COVID-19 Recoveries, 26 Cases in 24 Hours

The health ministry said there are only 1,735 current COVID-19 patients in the country after the healing of 434.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 26 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 7,833.

The ministry did not report any new deaths, with fatalities standing at 205. The mortality rate remains at 2.6%, below the global average of 5.9%, as of Monday at 6 p.m.

Morocco also recorded 434 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 5,893. The new figure represents Morocco’s highest number of daily recoveries since the domestic outbreak began on March 2.

There are only 1,735 active cases remaining in the country, 61% of which are male and 39% female.

Approximately 15 of the new cases were recorded in the city of Casablanca, two in Marrakech, two in Tangier, two in Larache, four in Beni Mellal, and one case in the province of Sidi Ifni in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region.

The remaining seven Moroccan regions did not report any additional cases during the past 24 hours.

The ministry added that there are only 13 cases currently in intensive care units, spread out as six cases in Casablanca, four in Tangier, two in Marrakech, and one in Fez.

During the last 24 hours, Morocco carried out a total of 12,415 diagnostic tests, only 26 of which came back positive. Today, Morocco reached a milestone, surpassing its goal to carry out more than 10,000 tests per day.

The total number of screening tests performed since the beginning of the outbreak reached 213,721.