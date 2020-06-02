Morocco Distributes Food Aid to 3.5 Million People Amid COVID-19 Crisis

A campaign launched by public institutions and associations also has managed to shelter 10,490 homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rabat – Morocco’s campaign to mitigate the repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis benefited 3.5 million people with food aid as of May 31.

Minister of the Interior Abdelouafi Laftit said on Tuesday, June 2 at the House of Councillors that security services and local authorities distributed food aid to people in need in all provinces and prefectures.

The government allocated MAD 1 billion ($103 million) for the operation, Laftit said.

He also applauded the spirit of solidarity shown by Moroccans in all of the country’s cities, including by civil society associations.

Authorities, in collaboration with the concerned service providers, have so far housed approximately 10,490 homeless people during the pandemic.

The minister said he has been following the monitoring of stipend distributions to informal sector workers and employees impacted by the economic crisis, expressing positive feelings about the program’s execution.

Laftit also praised the country’s security services and health professionals’ mobilization.

He further stated that the country mobilized 570 hotel units and accommodation centers with a capacity of nearly 32,000 beds for health professionals, auxiliary forces, and officials involved in the management of COVID-19 crisis.

King Mohammed VI ordered the creation of the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19 on March 15. The fund, which generated more than $4 billion through voluntary contributions from public and private sector actors, helps the country to purchase medical equipment and finance needed logistics to manage the COVID-19 crisis, as well as to support those suffering from its economic impact.