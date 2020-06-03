Swiss Embassy Offers Financial Support for Morocco’s Pandemic Response

The embassy introduced several programs to assist vulnerable people, workers, and migrants affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – The Swiss embassy in Morocco announced its support for Morocco’s COVID-19 prevention actions with a financial aid package of MAD 3.1 million ($319,000).

The embassy expressed its commitment with several partners to provide support to various demographics affected by the consequences of COVID-19.

“Thanks to a combination of approaches targeting people in situations of extreme vulnerability, its action revolves around several axes relating to children, marginalized populations, migrants and women victims of violence,” the embassy’s statement quoted by Maghreb Arab Press (MAP) has said.

The embassy also expressed its commitment to protect vulnerable children in Morocco. It said that the commitment is reinforced in its partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), through the continuity of protective services.

The statement emphasized that nearly 550 deprived of parental or family protection will benefit from care, appropriate alternative protection, school activities, vocational training, direct assistance, and/ or food.

The press release also mentioned a partnership with the Oxford Committee for Famine Relief (Oxfam), which will benefit 1,500 people affected by the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The embassy informed that on the basis of financial and technical support, the protection and resilience capacities of 1,500 people particularly affected by the measures taken to contain the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinforced,” said the statement, adding that “beneficiaries will benefit from direct assistance to meet their basic needs and guarantee their individual protection against all forms of aggression.”

Under the partnership, vulnerable private sector actors, including young self-employed entrepreneurs, women’s cooperatives, and very small businesses (VSEs) operating in the most affected sectors will receive assistance to maintain jobs.

The embassy also announced a humanitarian operation in the Diocese of Rabat, which Morocco’s local authorities permitted in favor of the city’s vulnerable migrant populations.

The operation will assist migrants with food aid in addition to support from the food bank, targeting nearly 200 families from approximately 50 towns in the province of Taroudant.

The embassy, in partnership with the Federation of Women’s Rights League (FLDF), launched a campaign against gender-based violence and inequality during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The embassy said that the partnership will be reinforced through the maintenance of hotlines monitored by psychologists and lawyers. The embassy also announced financial assistance to more than 1,000 women who are victims of violence

The Swiss financial aid to Morocco’s efforts joins a long list of financial support that the country received from the US and the European Union.

The aid is in addition to Morocco’s mobilization against the consequences of the pandemic with the Special Fund for the Management and Response to COVID-19.

The Moroccan government created the fund on the instructions of King Mohammed VI on March 15.

The fund generated more than $4 billion and is aiding the country in purchasing medical equipment and helping employees and informal workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.