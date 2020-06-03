Hakimi is the fastest football player in the Bundesliga’s history.

Rabat – Renowned Spanish sports news outlet Marca is full of praise about Morocco’s international football sensation Achraf Hakimi, who continues to amaze the world with his performance.

Hakimi, who plays for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, impressed the news outlet who described him as one of the “best attacking full backs of recent years.”

“If Achraf Hakimi’s first season at Borussia Dortmund was good, his second on loan from Real Madrid is proving to be twice as good,” Marca wrote.

The news outlet said Hakimi’s level has improved since his days with “Los Blancos.”

“Two years later, the 21-year-old’s progress means that he is now able to rub shoulders with the likes of Maicon, Dani Alves, Marcelo, Jordi Alba, Joshua Kimmich, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Philipp Lahm and Carvajal.”

Marca also quoted remarks from Opta Sports, which said that Hakimi has surpassed other prominent attacking full-back names.

In May, the Bundesliga announced Morocco’s Hakimi as the fastest player in Germany, wth a record speed of 36.49 kilometers per hour, or 22.67 mph.

Hakimi scored the speed in a match against Union Berlin in January 2020.

The international broke his own previously-set record from a match with RB Leipzig in December 2019, where he had clocked a speed of 36.20 kilometers per hour (22.49 mph).

Marca said that Dan Alves is the only player with a more impressive record than Hakimi, but the Moroccan international is in a position this season to “potentially break the Brazilian’s record, with five Bundesliga matches remaining.”

Hakimi made a name for himself in the Bundesliga, but his agent made it clear that the player is set to go back to Madrid at the end of the season.

“He intends to play matches, like this year; he has been starting in all the matches,” the agent said, according to Marca. The outlet elaborated that Hakimi only wishes to return to Real Madrid in a prominent position, not as an “understudy” to Carvajal.

Hakimi received the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year award in January 2020, becoming the first player to win the decoration twice in a row, after his first win in 2018.