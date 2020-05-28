Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi is Fastest Player in Bundesliga’s History

“Achraf is a real weapon for us,” Borussia Dortmund’s captain has said.

Rabat – The football league known as Bundesliga has named Morocco’s international football player Achraf Hakimi as the fastest player in Germany, with a record speed of 36.49 kilometers per hour (22.67 mph).

The Borussia Dortmund’s key football player scored the speed in a match against Union Berlin in January, 2020. Hakimi broke his own previously-set record from a match with RB Leipzig in December 2019, where he had clocked a speed of 36.20 kilometers per hour (22.49 mph) .

Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus described Hakimi’s speed as “incredible.”

Bundesliga said that the Moroccan Atlas Lion developed into a key player for the German club since he joined Dortmund, on loan from Real Madrid.

“This term he has appeared in all 16 of the team’s 16 Bundesliga outings, scoring two and providing five assists, while he has also scored four in six UEFA Champions League outings.”

Hakimi tops a list of the ten fastest Bundesliga players of all times, also featuring Rabbi Matondo, Kingsley Ehizibue, and Kingsley Coman.

The full list is as follows:

1) Achraf Hakimi (22.67 mph / 36.49 km/h)

2) Rabbi Matondo (22.35 mph /35.97 km/h)

3) Kingsley Ehizibue (22.3 mph / 35.85 km/h)

4) Kingsley Coman (22.16 mph / 35.66 km/h)

5) Jeremiah St. Juste (22.12 mph / 35.60 km/h)

6) Fabian Johnson (22.05 mph / 35.50 km/h)

7) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (22.02 mph / 35.44 km/h)

8) Sheraldo Becker (22.01 mph / 35.43 km/h)

9) Lukas Klünter (21.99 mph / 35.40 km/h)

10) Artjoms Rudnevs (21.98 mph / 35.39 km/h)

=10) Jan Rosenthal (21.98 mph / 35.39 km/h)

Hakimi, 21, is also a key football player with Morocco’s national football team. The Atlas Lion was among the features who participated in the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

In December 2019 Hakimi received the 2019 African Youth Player of the Year award, becoming the first player to win the decoration twice in a row, after his first win in 2018.