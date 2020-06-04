Morocco Invests €4.5 Million to Improve Traffic on Rabat-Casablanca Highway

Several countries and observers, like the US considers the country has one of the best infrastructure models in Africa.

Rabat – Morocco has invested MAD 50 million (€4.5 million) to build a new bridge connecting the city of Temara to the Rabat-Casablanca highway.

The project seeks to improve vehicle circulation and reduce the pressure on the operating infrastructures.

“The project aims to relive and streamline traffic by allowing back and forth between Temara and Harhoura and to improve traffic on the highway, while offering users a better quality of service,” said Minister of Equipment Abdelkader Amara on June 4.

Work on the project started in September 2019. The minister said that the bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The director of the development project at the Autoroutes du Maroc (ADM) Mohammed Karim Al Imam said the bridge will facilitate access to the highway and reduce traffic between Harhoura and Temara.

He explained that the completion of the structure falls within the framework of a comprehensive project that includes building the bridge, and that the ADM will later start building another bridge to achieve better flow in the city’s traffic and improve access to the highway.

Recently, Amara made a field visit to see the progress of expansion works at the Casablanca-Berrechid and the Casablanca Orbital Highways.

The project is part of the country’s plans to improve its infrastructure.

Invest.gov.ma said that Morocco is the first in Africa in terms of infrastructure quality, according to Global competitiveness Index-WEF 2016-2017.

The website recalled some of the large scale projects, including Tangier Med Port and the evolution of highway network in the country.

“The highway network has grown exponentially to link the main Moroccan cities of over 400,000 inhabitants.”

The country aims to expand the network to reach 3,000 kilometers by the end of 2020.

Selectusa.gov praised Morocco’s infrastructure projects, describing them as a “top government top priority.”

“The Moroccan government invested more than $15 billion from 2010 to 2015 in upgrading its basic infrastructure,” the website said.

The link says the country has the “best road systems” in Africa as the government built approximately 1,100 miles of modern roads over the past 20 years.

The roads connect all major cities via toll expressways.

“The Moroccan Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics, and Water aims to build an additional 2,100 miles of expressway and 1,300 miles of highway by 2030 at an expected cost of $9.6 billion,” the website said.