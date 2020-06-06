Morocco Records 80 New COVID-19 Cases, 47 Recoveries in 24 Hours

Health authorities reported that 46 of the new cases were found in family hotspots in Casablanca.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 8,151.

The ministry did not report any additional deaths, with fatalities remaining at 208. The mortality rate stands at 2.6%.

Morocco also recorded 47 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,315. The recovery rate stands now at 89.7%.

Health authorities recorded approximately 46 of the new cases in four minor family hotspots and one professional hotspot in the city of Casablanca. A further 14 cases were discovered in the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and 12 cases were confirmed in Marrakech, ten of which are related to previously discovered family hotspots.

Approximately five cases were reported in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra, two in Fez-Meknes, and one in the Oriental.

The Ministry of Health added that 74 of the new confirmed cases were identified through the monitoring of people who came into contact with COVID-19 patients.

The total number of active cases in the country increased from 595 on Friday to reach 628 on Saturday after seeing a surge in cases in the last 48 hours and a decline in recoveries.

The ministry surpassed the threshold of 14,000 tests daily in the last 48 hours, with a total of 14,108 tests performed in the last 24 hours, a number that is increasing daily.

After Morocco saw a drop in the daily confirmed case counts as it approaches the end of the state of health emergency, set for June 10, the country experienced an unexpected rise in new cases. This may prompt the government to extend the state of health emergency.

Quoting governmental sources, some local news outlets reported on Friday that “the government is preparing to announce next week the extension of the state of a health emergency,” for the fourth time. Yet, the Ministry of Interior has not yet confirmed the claim.