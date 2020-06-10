Morocco’s Supreme Council Mosques to Reopen in Timely Manner, When Safe

Morocco closed mosques on March 16 as part of its preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – The Supreme Scientific Council has issued a press release to reassure citizens that the reopening of Morocco’s mosques will take place in due course and in a timely manner.

It said on June 10 that the reopening action will occur in full coordination with the Ministry of Health and the relevant authorities, taking into account the epidemiological situation in Morocco.

The council recalled its first statement that ordered the closure of mosques across Morocco on March to 16 protect citizens from COVID-19, and said it will lift the decision when the health situation in the country returns to normal.

The statement said it would be “embarrassing” to have an increase of COVID-19 cases due to the reopening of mosques.

The council argued that any intervention of public authorities to monitor preventive measures against COVID-19 at mosques would be an “unimaginable interference,” recalling that the number of mosques in the country exceeds 50,000.

They said conducting the five prayers at homes out of necessity does not “deprive citizens of the reward” they generate at mosques “because the whole land is a mosque.”

Morocco’s government announced on June 9 the extension of the state of emergency for another month, until July 10.

The decision seeks to keep the epidemiology situation under control.

Morocco divided regions into two zones to indicate which prefectures should enjoy an ease on lockdown, depending on their respective public health situation. Some regions and prefectures will maintain strict lockdown measures, including the use of exceptional movement permits.