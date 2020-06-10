Morocco First to Partner with Germany to Develop Green Hydrogen Sector

Morocco is the first country to sign an agreement of this kind with Germany, just after the presentation of the German National Hydrogen Strategy.

Rabat – Morocco’s ambassador to Germany, Zohour Alaoui, has signed an agreement with the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Muller, on the development of the green hydrogen production sector.

Under the hydrogen agreement signed on Wednesday in Berlin, the Moroccan Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Environment will partner with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to set up research and investment projects in the use of hydrogen, which constitutes a source of ecologically sound energy.

Both ministries will join efforts to establish two projects as part of the two countries’ economic cooperation.

The first project, named “Power-to-X”, will focus on the production of green hydrogen, proposed by the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN). The second project concerns the establishment of a research platform on “Power-to-X,” knowledge transfer, and the strengthening of related skills. This comes in partnership with the Research Institute for Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN).

Evoking Morocco’s advanced expertise in the field of renewable energies, Zohour welcomed the fact that Morocco is the first country to sign an agreement of this nature with Germany, just after the presentation of its National Hydrogen Strategy.

The strategy aims to improve the framework conditions for the production and use of hydrogen, to set up the necessary supply structures, and to advance scientific research and innovation.

In a statement to state-owned Maghreb Arab Press (MAP), the Moroccan ambassador said that the agreement is of the utmost importance to Morocco and demonstrates “the excellent relations uniting the two countries on the economic, political, and cultural levels.”

Prioritizing a future fueled by green energy

“The agreement reflects the two countries’ firm desire to move forward in the development of renewable energies and their commitment to sustainable economic development while placing environmental protection as a priority,” she noted. “Given this dynamic, the development of the green hydrogen sector is promising.”

The hydrogen alliance will also enable Morocco to build Africa’s first plant for the production of the “green gas,” with the objective of mitigating the emission of 100,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, Muller stated that Morocco’s economic development dynamic will effectively serve the purpose of the agreement, highlighting the Green Morocco Plan, which placed the country at the African forefront of renewable energy.

The German development minister told German media that “the conditions for hydrogen production in Africa are ideal,” adding that the National Hydrogen Strategy is a “giant step towards climate-neutral fuels and thus a global energy transition.”

Earlier today, Muller presented the National Hydrogen Strategy with a proposed investment of €7 billion. A hydrogen alliance with Morocco is also part of the strategy. Approximately €2 billion would be allocated for cooperation with international partners, including Morocco.

Morocco and Germany enjoy excellent bilateral cooperation in the field of renewable energies, dating back to 2012 when the two countries signed the Moroccan-German Energy Partnership (PAREMA).