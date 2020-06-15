US Commends Morocco's Leadership in Fight Against COVID-19

The US ambassador to Morocco has repeatedly expressed satisfaction with the US-Morocco cooperation and the North African response to COVID-19.

Rabat – The United States has joined the list of countries welcoming Morocco’s initiative to support fellow African states in combating COVID-19.

The US embassy in Morocco tweeted today its appreciation for the Moroccan government’s initiative, stating that the US welcomes Morocco’s “leadership in the fight against COVID-19.”

We commend Morocco’s leadership in the fight against COVID-19 and applaud its work supporting fellow African countries through donations of crucial PPE and medical supplies. The United States will continue to partner closely with Morocco to address global health challenges. https://t.co/1cGjzdhw5P — U.S. Embassy Morocco (@USEmbMorocco) June 15, 2020

“We commend Morocco’s leadership in the fight against COVID-19 and applaud its work supporting fellow African countries through donations of crucial PPE and medical supplies,” the embassy wrote.

The tweet also reiterated the US’ determination to continue to partner closely with Morocco to address global health challenges.

The US embassy’s statement followed Morocco’s decision to send medical supplies to 15 African states affected by COVID-19.

The medical supplies deliveries come at “very high” royal instructions from King Mohammed VI, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Several countries, including those who benefited from Morocco’s aid, expressed satisfaction and pride regarding Morocco’s cooperative efforts.

This is not the first time the US expressed satisfaction with Morocco’s leading role in the fight against COVID-19.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the US embassy has lauded Morocco’s efforts to combat the pandemic on multiple occasions. US ambassador to Morocco David Fischer has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the assistance of Morocco’s authorities in helping his country repatriate US citizens stranded in Morocco.

Fischer also commended Morocco’s health professionals, describing them as “everyday heroes.”

Morocco and the US share strong diplomatic relations. The US recently offered Morocco financial aid to mitigate the domestic impact of COVID-19.

In May, the US offered Morocco $5.7 million as part of its international COVID-19 support campaign.

The aid included “$1.7 million for health assistance to help prepare laboratory systems” and to improve case detection and epidemiological surveillance.

In April, Morocco received protective equipment for laboratory technicians at the National Institute of Hygiene (INH) from the US embassy in Rabat.

In March, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) also demonstrated the US government’s commitment to Morocco with aid. The agency, which described Morocco as the US’ oldest friend in the MENA region, granted Morocco MAD 6.6 million ($670,000) to support efforts against COVID-19 and to minimize its impact.

Morocco is the only African country to have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the US.