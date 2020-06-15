The city of Kenitra recorded a sudden outbreak of the virus, with a total of 61 cases reported since June 10.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 92 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 8,855.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 212. The mortality rate remains at 2.4%.

Morocco also recorded 63 new recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 7,828. The recovery rate declined slightly to reach 88.1%.

Health authorities identified 65 cases in an industrial hotspot in the city of Kenitra, in addition to 10 new cases in Marrakech and two in Safi.

A further five cases appeared in the city in Casablanca, one case in the region of Fez-Meknes, and nine cases in Tetouan.

The Ministry of Health reported that Morocco conducted a total of 16,752 tests in the last day, meaning Morocco has now performed a total of 439,272 tests.