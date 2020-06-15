Morocco Repatriates Additional 318 Moroccans Stranded in Spain

In total, approximately 917 people have been repatriated from Spain within a week, in addition to those repatriated from the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Rabat – The repatriation operation of Moroccans stranded abroad continues with the arrival of 318 Moroccan nationals on board three planes operated by Royal Air Maroc (RAM) at Oujda-Angads Airport today, June 15.

Departing from Barcelona, the three planes carried approximately 106, 104, and 108 passengers, respectively. These included many children who had been stuck abroad since Morocco’s suspension of international flights on March 15.

The stranded Moroccans were able to conduct check-in formalities in a fluid manner while respecting the health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival, Moroccan authorities transported the Moroccan nationals to a hotel where they will be tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for a period of nine days as recommended by Morocco’s Ministry of Health. The strict health protocol aims at ensuring that these people will not pose a danger to themselves or their families and neighbors.

This is the third group Morocco has repatriated from Spain after approximately 289 Moroccans arrived at Oujda-Angads Airport on Friday, June 12, coming from Madrid. Another 310 Moroccans arrived in Tetouan from Andalusia on Wednesday, June 10.

In total, some 917 people have been repatriated from Spain within a week, in addition to those repatriated from the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

With the exclusion of the recently repatriated Moroccan nationals, there are still more than 30,000 Moroccans stranded in the four corners of the world.

The next repatriation operations will extend to Turkey, France, the Gulf countries, and then to African countries.

The operation of bringing Moroccans home finally began after months of calls from Moroccans stranded abroad who felt abandoned by their country.

Moroccans have lashed out at the government for working with foreign authorities to facilitate the repatriation of their citizens without achieving similar agreements to bring home the over 33,000 Moroccans stuck abroad for months.