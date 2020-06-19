Morocco Seizes 7.2 Tons of Cannabis Resin

The seizure took place in two separate operations, a statement from national police.

Rabat – Moroccan national police seized 7.2 tons of cannabis resin in two separate operations in the suburbs of the city of El Jadida, near Casablanca, and in M’Haya near Fez.

During the first operation, police seized five tons of cannabis resin from a utility vehicle intercepted at a house under construction in an area called Tiyaba Dar Choufani, in the province of El Jadida, a statement from the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has said.

During the operation, police arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the case.

#مكافحة_المخدرات: حجز سبعة أطنان و200 كيلوغرام من مخدر الشيرا في عمليتين متفرقتين بإقليم الجديدة وبمنطقة المهاية بضواحي فاس. pic.twitter.com/SjjwF6bIKi — DGSN MAROC (@DGSN_MAROC) June 19, 2020

The second operation saw police seize 2.2 tons of cannabis resin from an agricultural area in the M’Haya region.

Police arrested the farm keeper and a second suspect for their alleged involvement in the case.

Police also seized a significant sum of money, which is the result of drug trafficking, DGSN added.

Police put all of the suspects in custody for further investigation to determine the potential ramifications of the drug trafficking at national and international levels and to arrest possible accomplices involved in the case.

The operation is part of Morocco’s fight against drug trafficking.

Moroccan police have been active in the ongoing clampdown on cannabis trafficking through a number of operations throughout the year. One of the most recent operations took place on May 24, when police seized three tons of cannabis resin in Guelmim, southern Morocco.

On May 23, police also seized 5.5 tons of cannabis resin from a car registered in Morocco’s Nador, Eastern Morocco.

In its fight against drug trafficking, Moroccan customs seized 119 tons of cannabis resin last year.

Morocco’s DGSN staff also seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives in 2019.