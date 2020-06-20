Berry Production Units Prevent 4 Moroccan Provinces From Easing Lockdown

Morocco is set to enter a new phase of its nationwide lockdown on June 24 at midnight.

Rabat – The majority of Moroccan regions are set to benefit from eased lockdown measures starting June 24. However, four prefectures and provinces will remain under strict lockdown due to outbreaks in berry production units.

On June 24 at midnight, all Moroccan regions will become part of the government-designated Zone 1—the zone with eased lockdowns, except the provinces of Tangier-Asilah, Marrakech, Larache, and Kenitra.

While Marrakech will remain in Zone 2 due to the high number of active COVID-19 cases in the city, the three other provinces will continue to face strict lockdown measures because of outbreaks in economic production units.

The city of Larache, in the Tangier-Asilah province, has recorded 103 COVID-19 cases in recent days in Natberry Maroc, a factory specialized in the production and packaging of berries.

Meanwhile, the Kenitra province confirmed 457 cases of COVID-19 on June 19 in Frigodar, a factory specialized in the packaging of berries.

Entering or exiting the four provinces will become strictly forbidden, except for extreme necessity, said a joint press release from the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Health.

Checkpoints and health monitoring inside the regions will also be reinforced, the document stated.

Morocco first introduced the regional division according to two zones on June 9.

Citizens from Zone 1 can leave their homes without a special movement permit. They are also allowed to access public spaces, such as gardens, and to enjoy individual outdoor sports activities, such as walking, jogging, or cycling.

Meanwhile, residents of the second zone still need to self-isolate and can only leave their homes for work, essential grocery shopping, and medical emergencies.

The June 24 update to the division will add more than a dozen cities and communes to Zone 1. The newly added prefectures to the first zone are the prefectures of Casablanca, El Hajeb, Fez, Berrechid, El Jadida, Ben Slimane, Mediouna, Nouaceur, Mohammedia, Rabat, and Skhirat-Temara.

The new division considers 71 prefectures and provinces in Zone 1 and four provinces in Zone 2. The full list is as follows:

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Ben Slimane, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chichaoua, Chefchaouen, the Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab region, the Draa-Tafilalet region, El Jadida, El Hajeb, El Haouz, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, the Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Khemisset, Kelaat Sraghna, the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yacoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, the Oriental region, Ouazzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Safi, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, the Souss-Massa region, Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia.

Zone 2: Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier-Asilah.