Morocco to Repatriate Thousands More Moroccans Stranded Abroad This Week

Morocco’s government has been working since May to bring home its stranded nationals, estimated at 33,000 in total.

Rabat – From June 22 to 25, Morocco will commence repatriation operations using 20 flights to bring back thousands of Moroccans stranded in France, the Netherlands, Tunisia, the UAE, Belgium, Senegal, and Italy.

The repatriated citizens will all arrive at Agadir’s Massira Airport.

On Monday, June 22, six flights will repatriate 300 Moroccans from Paris on two trips, 150 from Montpellier, 150 from Amsterdam, 150 from Tunis, and 240 from Dubai.

On Tuesday, June 23, five flights will bring back 300 stranded tourists from Paris on two trips, 150 from Lyon, 150 from Dakar, and 150 from Brussels.

On Wednesday, June 24, Moroccan authorities will schedule four more flights to repatriate 300 citizens from Paris on two trips, 150 from Lyon, and 240 from Dubai.

The country scheduled a further five flights for Thursday, June 25. The flights will return 300 Moroccans from Paris on two trips, 150 from Lyon, 150 from Italy, and 150 from Belgium.

This week, the Agadir airport will welcome 3,180 citizens in total who were stranded abroad due to COVID-19-induced border closures.

Morocco entered a state of emergency on March 20. Prior to the announcement, the country decided to suspend all air, land, and maritime travel to control the spread of the pandemic within its borders.

Morocco’s COVID-19 case count reached 9,957 as of 10 a.m. on June 21, including 8,249 recoveries and 213 related deaths.