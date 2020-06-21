Morocco to Resume Domestic Flights, Open Beaches, Hotels on June 24

Business owners should comply with instructions to operate at only 50% capacity as part of the preventive measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – A joint press release from the ministries of interior, industry, and health brings good news for more than 90% of Morocco’s provinces with the announcement of more relaxations on lockdown measures in Zone 1.

Beginning at midnight on June 24, citizens and residents of Zone 1 will face fewer restrictions on movement and enjoy reopened cafes and restaurants.

Cafes and restaurants will be permitted to provide dine-in services so long as they operate at 50% capacity.

The country will also allow the resumption of commercial activities in Zone 1, allowing major commercial complexes to reopen according to “specific conditions.”

The ministries also announced the reopening of leisure and entertainment spaces, such as gyms and hammams, given that they operate at no more than 50% of their capacity.

All audiovisual and film production activities in Morocco will re-launch.

Highways and public roads will also reopen between cities, along with railways.

The country also announced the resumption of domestic flights. Transport activities, according to the statement will reopen, according to specific conditions.

Zone 1 lockdown easing measures

The eased measures in Zone 1 will allow movement between cities and regions classified within the zone. Citizens and residents should carry their national electronic identity cards at all times but no longer need exceptional movement permits.

The country will also reopen beaches, but visitors must respect social distancing.

Sports fields will also re-open.

Residents of Zone 1 will also be able to enjoy domestic tourism activities provided that hotels and accommodation facilities do not exceed 50% of their capacity.

Zone 2 lockdown easing measures

The ministries provided more lockdown relaxations for Zone 2. Citizens and residents in Zone 2 provinces can move within the zone without an exceptional movement permit.

People wishing to travel outside of Zone 2 should have a permit signed by local authorities.

Like inhabitants in Zone 1, those of Zone 2 two will also be able to go out after 8 p.m.

Beauty salons will also reopen at a capacity of 50%. Public spaces like gardens and parks will also reopen.

Individual sports activities, like walking and cycling, are also allowed.

Wedding parties, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, funerals, swimming pools, and theaters will remain prohibited or closed around the country.

People in both zones should continue to abide by preventive measures announced since the outbreak of COVD-19, including social distancing, wearing of masks in public, and sanitization.

Authorities vowed to take the necessary measures in case of the emergence of new hotspots in any of the country’s regions or provinces. State institutions have the right to move provinces to and from Zone 1 or 2 depending on their epidemiological situations.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until July 10, as announced on June 9.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Boulemane, Chichaoua, Chefchaouen, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Essaouira, El Haouz, Draa-Tafilalet region, Fahs-Anjra, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Khemisset, Kelaat Sraghna, Ifrane, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Moulay Yakoub, Oriental, M’diq-Fnideq, Meknes, Ouezzane, Rhamna, Sidi Bennour, Sefrou, Settat, Safi, Sidi Kacem, Taounate, Souss-Massa region, Youssoufia, Tetouan, Taza, Sidi Slimane; NEWLY ADDED AS OF JUNE 19: Casablanca, El Hajeb, Fez, Berrechid, El Jadida, Ben Slimane, Mediouna, Nouaceur, Mohammedia, Rabat, Skhirat-Temara

Zone 2: Assilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier