Morocco Registers 138 COVID-19 Cases, 61 Recoveries, 1 Death in 24 Hours

Morgan Hekking holds a BA in International Relations from Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Rabat – In its 6 p.m. COVID-19 update on Sunday, June 21, the Ministry of Health in Morocco announced the detection of 20 new cases, 35 recoveries, and one death.

Combined with the figures announced at 10 a.m., the country has recorded 138 new cases, 61 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 cases in Morocco stand at 9,977, with 8,284 recoveries and 214 deaths. At present, 1,479 patients are undergoing treatment for the virus.

The ministry detected the majority of Sunday’s new cases in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (37). While the southern Moroccan region has largely been free of confirmed infections, recording a total of five cases over the course of three months, a new hotspot is responsible for the surge in cases.

The ministry also recorded several cases in Marrakech-Safi (34), Casablanca-Settat (31), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (15), and Fez-Meknes (13).

New cases also emerged today in Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (6), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1), Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The Casablanca-Settat region has registered the most COVID-19 cases in the country, accounting for 30.36% of the national total, followed by the Marrakech-Safi region with 17.30%.

The Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region has recorded 14.79%, followed by Fez-Meknes (11.04%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.39%), and Draa-Tafilalet (5.87%).

The Oriental region has 2% of Morocco’s confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.31%), Souss-Massa (0.9%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.54%), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (0.44%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.05%).

Since the start of the outbreak, Moroccan health authorities have excluded 528,214 cases of the virus after tests on suspected carriers yielded negative results. In the past 24 hours, Moroccan laboratories have carried out 15,887 tests for COVID-19.

Despite the recent increase in cases, the Moroccan government appears committed to its gradual confinement strategy. A joint press release from the ministries of interior, industry, and health announced Sunday additional relaxations on lockdown measures in both Zones 1 and 2, effective this Wednesday, June 24.

Residents of Zone 1 will face fewer restrictions on movement and enjoy dine-in options cafes and restaurants operating at 50% capacity. Major commercial complexes will also reopen, as will some leisure and entertainment spaces such as gyms and hammams, given that they operate at no more than 50% of their capacity. Beaches and sports fields will also be open to the public, but visitors must respect social distancing guidelines.

Highways, public roads, and railways will also reopen between cities, and domestic flights are set to resume. Domestic tourism activities may resume with hotels and other accommodation services permitted to operate at 50% capacity.

In Zone 2, citizens and residents can move within the zone without an exceptional movement permit. However, those wishing to travel outside of Zone 2 should have a permit signed by local authorities. Beauty salons can operate at a capacity of 50%, public spaces will reopen, and individual sports activities will be permitted.

Residents of both zones are permitted to go out after 8 p.m. but should always abide by preventive measures including social distancing, wearing of masks in public, and sanitization.

Wedding parties, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, funerals, swimming pools, and theaters will remain prohibited or closed around the country.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until July 10, as announced on June 9.