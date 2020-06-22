Morocco Carries Out 20,000 Screening Tests for Employees Per Day

The mass screening operations are likely to help remedy the economic deficit caused by the stagnation in business activity.

Rabat – Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb said on Sunday that the country reinforced screening operations for employees and professionals.

The official said during an online conference on June 21 that the national average of screenings in favor of employees stands at 20,000 tests per day.

The official said the Ministry of Health is coordinating with the Ministry of the Interior and the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) to ensure the success of the operation.

Ait Taleb said the screening initiative is likely to help “make up for the economic deficit recorded during the period of containment to revive a dynamic of activity and to return to a normal rhythm of productivity.”

Morocco relaunched business activities in all industries after suffering economic setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country also relaxed lockdown measures in most of Morocco’s regions and reopened domestic tourism for Zone 1, allowing many businesses to reopen and operate at 50% capacity.

The official recalled the importance of adhering to preventive measures to continue to combat COVID-19, including wearing face masks in public and respecting social distancing guidelines.

Ait Taleb said the epidemiological situation is improving despite the continued increase in cases, which surpassed 10,000 on June 22.

The health minister welcomed the efforts of clinics in the fight against the pandemic through mobilization to provide technical means and qualified human resources who volunteered to help public sector professionals.

“It is necessary to consolidate this joint action” to meet the aspirations of citizens and guarantee them fluid access to health care, he said.

During the conference, health professionals also intervened to commend the national testing campaign and express confidence in its ability to improve Morocco’s response to the crisis.

The conference participants also underlined, however, that some patients with chronic diseases stopped visiting hospitals due to fear of COVID-19 infection.

Clinics and private professionals brought to light the losses in both sectors due to the reduced number of patients that visit hospitals. They reiterated their call to patients with chronic diseases to consult their physicians to avoid any serious complications.

Earlier in June, Morocco’s government announced its decision to move all current and future COVID-19 patients to two hospitals to Ben Slimane, near Casablanca and, in Benguerir, near Marrakech. The decision aims to ensure care for other patients suffering from other illnesses without the risk of COVID-19 infection.