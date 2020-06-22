"All you have to do is focus on your study and success will be your ally,” said the Moroccan actor.

Rabat – Moroccan actor Mohamed Khouyi has sent a motivational message to Moroccan baccalaureate students via the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Education in Rabat.

The Moroccan actor began his video message by saying, “I hope you will all succeed, and Inshaallah, you will.”

Kouyi highlighted the special circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic that led to remote study for all Moroccan students.

“I am sure that the circumstances of remote study will be a great incentive for you to make your parents happy, and make them forget the hardship of this situation,” said the 60-year-old Moroccan star, referring to the health and economic crises.

“All you have to do is focus on your study and success will be your ally. You will make your parents and family proud, so you can spend holidays later with ease. One has to have the will and the ambition to achieve what you want,” he underlined.

Khouyi is an iconic Moroccan actor who has long appeared in cinema and television series. His last appearance was during Ramadan with the TV series “Salamat Abou Al Banat,” in which he played the role of a conservative father of seven girls.

The Moroccan Ministry of Education suspended all school activities on March 16, as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, and issued the TelmidTice web platform for remote study, in which students will be able to follow their lessons.

This year counts a total of 441,238 candidates to take the baccalaureate exam, according to the Ministry of Education, and the normal exam session is set to take place between July 3 and 9.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry is prioritizing the security and wellbeing of the baccalaureate candidates, supervisors, graders, and members of the preparation teams.

The education ministry has assured that all halls, desks, chairs, transportation vehicles, documents, envelopes, and other necessary equipment will be thoroughly and continuously disinfected during the exams.

The ministry emphasized the importance of social distancing during the exams and said it will provide hand sanitizers and face masks to candidates, who will also be subjected to temperature checks.

The number of test centers dedicated to the baccalaureate is 2,155, including 100 covered halls, 145 amphitheaters, and 1,910 schools with no more than 10 candidates per classroom.