Achraf Hakimi is Officially Leaving Borussia Dortmund

Rabat – The sporting director of German professional football club Borussia Dortmund, Michael Zorc, has confirmed that the Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi will be leaving the club at the end of this season.

“We were hoping to be able to keep Achraf, but Real Madrid want to cash in as much as possible,” international sports outlets quote Zorc as saying.

Hakimi, who joined Dortmund in 2018 on loan from Real Madrid, is reportedly close to joining Inter Milan in a €40 million deal.

“There has been a new development in the last few days. The sum in question will be higher … at some point, we realized that we didn’t want to and couldn’t go along with it,” the sporting chief of the German club told Sky News.

Rumors and speculations about Hakimi’s exit from Dortmund have recently increased. The Guardian issued the latest update about Hakimi’s move to Inter Milan on Friday.

The 21-year-old has earned international admiration for his spectacular performances in the German professional football league known as Bundesliga.

Earlier this month, Zorc said Dortmund was expecting Hakimi to go back to Real Madrid for the time being. He said Dortmund will try to get him to play in the Bundesliga next season, but it is “too early to discuss that now.”

“He wants to play games, like this season, where he started every match. There’s no rush. His only aspiration is to play games to help his development,” Zorc said.

Real Madrid loaned out Hakimi to help him develop his skills, and he is now the fastest football player in the Bundesliga.

In May, the Bundesliga said the Moroccan broke his own previously-set record from a match with RB Leipzig in December 2019, where he had clocked a speed of 36.20 kilometers per hour (22.49 mph).