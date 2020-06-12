Borussia Dortmund; Achraf Hakimi Will Return to Real Madrid For Now

The Bundesliga giant is keen to secure the football player for another season.

Rabat – Borussia Dortmund does not want to lose Morocco’s international football player Achraf Hakimi, but the club may have to survive without him at the end of season.

Hakimi is set to return to Real Madrid, the club that loaned him to the German team in 2018, to see his performance and skills improve.

The time he spent with Borussia helped the football player develop high standards, making him the fastest football player in Bundesliga history.

Sporting director of Borussia Dortmund Michael Zorc said that the German club should expect Hakimi to go back to Real Madrid for the time being.

“The contractual situation is clear,” he said.

Zorc explained that Borussia Dortmund will “still try to get him to play with us next season, but it is too early to discuss that now.”

Hakimi’s agent Alejandro Camano told Onda Madrid in May that the football player would go back to Real Madrid.

“He wants to play games, like this season, where he started every match. There’s no rush. His only aspiration is to play games to help his development.”

Real Madrid loaned Hakimi to Borussia Dortmund in 2018. Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane hopes the youngster grows his skills with the German giant to be able to join the Santiago Bernabeu green field.

Hakimi expressed hope to return to Real Madrid last year.

“It would be a dream for me to return to Real Madrid as soon as possible. I would be lying if I said otherwise,” he said. Meanwhile, the young father also expressed his joy at being part of his German club.

He said recently that joining Dortmund had helped him to “mature and grow.”

Born to Moroccan parents in Spain, Hakimi is the fastest football player in the Bundesliga’s history.

Bundesliga said last month that the international broke his own previously-set record from a match with RB Leipzig in December 2019, where he had clocked a speed of 36.20 kilometers per hour (22.49 mph).

Marca dubbed the football player as one of today’s top attacking full backs.

Hakimi is also a key player for Morocco’s national team, having played in all-important games with the Atlas Lions, including the 2019 African Cup of Nations (CAN) and the 2018 World Cup.