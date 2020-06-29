Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi Among Bundesliga Fantasy Team

Hakimi has also secured the sixth position in the Bundesliga’s list of best players with the most assists in the 2019-2020 season.

Rabat – Hard work and determination enabled Moroccan international football player Achraf Hakimi to secure a spot in the Bundesliga “fantasy manager team” of the 2019-2020 season.

The Bundesliga believes Hakimi was “born to play football.”

The official website of the professional German league puts Hakimi as a defender in the list along with Joshua Kimmich and Christian Gunter.

The fantasy team’s goalkeeper is Yann Sommer.

Jadon Sancho took the position of the midfielder in the list along with Marcel Sabitzer, Filip Kostic, and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller is the forward of the fantasy team along with his teammate Robert Lewandowski and RB Leipzig Timo Werner.

Hakimi, a standout player for Borussia Dortmund, mesmerized football lovers in the Bundesliga with his significant assisting skills and fast response in the field.

“He featured in all but one game this term (due to suspension) and blossomed in more attacking [role],” the Bundesliga website said.

The 21-year-old joined the German club on loan from Real Madrid in 2018 and scored five goals and made 10 assists for Dortmund, earning him another achievement: Bundesliga named Hakimi the sixth-best player in the league.

The Bundesliga highlighted Hakimi as the player with the most assists in the field. Hakimi also boasts 2,717 minutes played and 2,832 possessions.

Hakimi, who is the fastest football player in the Bundesliga’s history, also made 33 appearances and 29 starts.

The football player is expected to transfer to Inter Milan after Dortmund confirmed that the Moroccan football player is leaving the Bundesliga soon.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said the club hoped to keep Hakimi, but Real Madrid wants to “cash in as much as possible.”

Zorc also believes the transfer deal Real Madrid wants for Hakimi is higher than what Dortmund can offer.

“At some point, we realized that we didn’t want to and couldn’t go along with it,” he said.

Hakimi will reportedly join Inter Milan for a €40 million deal.