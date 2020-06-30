El Othmani Warns Against Fake News on Morocco’s Lockdown Easing

The head of government called on citizens to continue to stay vigilant as the “war against COVID-19” is not over yet.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has warned against fake news promoted on social media about an alleged expansion of lockdown easing measures in several other Moroccan regions.

El Othmani condemned false reports shared on social networks, stating that there is no official news regarding the expansion of eased lockdown measures.

“Any decision will be announced after assessing the situation through official channels,” he said.

The head of government said it is an “honor” for Morocco to win in its first phase in the fight against COVID-19 “thanks to the royal instructions of King Mohammed VI.”

The official also commended the national support for the campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

He reiterated the recent statement from the Ministry of Health, emphasizing that the epidemiological situation is under control and stable, despite a surge in new cases.

“The increase of COVID-19 cases in the last days is due to the expansion of collective testing at an early stage adopted by Morocco amid lockdown easing,” he explained.

El Othmani called on citizens to continue to stay vigilant as the “war against COVID-19” is not over yet.

As part of deconfinement measures, the Moroccan government divided the country into two zones depending on their epidemiological situation. Zone 1 residents enjoy relaxed restrictions while Zone 2 residents must continue to take strict precautions.

On June 25, several Moroccan regions moved from Zone 2 to Zone 1, and Zone 1 now encompasses approximately 90% of the country’s population. June 25 also saw a further easing of restrictions in both zones.

Zone 1 residents can travel within the zone; enjoy domestic tourism activities; dine in at restaurants and cafes operating at 50% capacity; go to gyms, salons, and hammams operating at 50% capacity; and visit the beach as well as other public spaces.

Zone 2 residents must continue to use delivery and mobile services at cafes and restaurants. Some businesses are allowed to resume given they operate at 50% capacity. Public spaces such as beaches remain closed, but individual sports activities such as walking and cycling are permitted.

People in Zone 2 cannot travel outside the zone without having an exceptional permit when necessary. The permit should be signed by local authorities.

In both zones, curfews have been eased. However, cinemas, wedding spaces, museums, public swimming pools, wedding parties, and funerals remain prohibited or closed around the country. Residents must continue to wear face masks in public and respect social distancing and oth Residents must continue to wear face masks in public and respect social distancing and other preventive health measures.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until July 10, as announced on June 9.

Zone 1: Al Hoceima, Ben Slimane, Beni Mellal-Khenifra region, Berrechid, Boulemane, Casablanca, Chefchaouen, Chichaoua, Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, Draa-Tafilalet region, El Hajeb, El Haouz, El Jadida, Essaouira, Fahs-Anjra, Fez, Guelmim-Oued Noun region, Ifrane, Kelaat Sraghna, Khemisset, Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, Mediouna, Meknes, Mohammedia, Moulay Yakoub, M’diq-Fnideq, Nouaceur, Oriental region, Ouezzane, Rabat, Rhamna, Safi, Sefrou, Settat, Sidi Bennour, Sidi Kacem, Sidi Slimane, Skhirat-Temara, Souss-Massa region,Taounate, Taza, Tetouan, Youssoufia

Zone 2: Assilah, Kenitra, Larache, Marrakech, Tangier