Approximately 659,895 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total case count to 12,385 as of 10 a.m. on June 30.

The ministry also confirmed six new recoveries from COVID-19, increasing the total number of recoveries to 8,839.

The health ministry recorded zero fatalities this morning. The coronavirus-related death toll remains at 225.

The country currently counts 3,321 active COVID-19 cases.

Morocco’s recovery rate reached 71.37%, while the fatality rate stands at 1.82 %.

Approximately 659,895 suspected cases have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Casablanca-Settat remains the region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 27.67% of the country’s total case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (17.88%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (15.82%), Marrakech-Safi (15.64%), and Fez-Meknes (10.1%).

Draa-Tafilalet has 4.73%, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (3.82%), Oriental (1.66%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.23%), Souss-Massa (0.74%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.61%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.10%).

Morocco has been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. The government clarified that the increase in the cases is due to the mass screening tests to help patients recover at an early stage.

The country also reassured citizens that the increase is also natural, owing to the gradual lockdown lifting in most of the provinces.

Morocco eased lockdown measures in most of the country’s provinces on June 25, opening restaurants, cafes, and public spaces after three months of restrictions on movement.

The country, however, still maintains the wearing of face masks as a mandatory measure, calling on citizens to take the necessary preventive measures to avoid contracting the virus.