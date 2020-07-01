Police in Morocco’s Dakhla Incinerate 15.80 Tons of Confiscated Cannabis

Police seized the drugs over a three month period. The total value of the drugs is estimated at MAD 186 million.

Rabat – Security services in the southern city of Dakhla incinerated 15 tons of cannabis resin, in addition to notable quantities of other illicit products, on Tuesday, June 30.

Police seized the drugs during several operations in the region of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab during the period of January 15 and March 31, according to the inter-regional customs office.

On Tuesday, security services also incinerated 14 tons and 664 kilograms of fragrant tobacco, 511,420 packets of cigarettes, and 72 psychotropic tablets.

The customs office estimates the value of the incinerated drugs at MAD 180 million.

Security services carried out the incineration process at the Dakhla Al Argoub intermunicipal controlled landfill in the Oued Eddahab province.

The operation also involved 20 grams of Kif, a type of cannabis, and 33 grams of Kif powder.

Taoufik Mohamed Abdoh, Customs Officer in Dakhla, said that the operation took place under the supervision of a representative of the prosecution at the First Instance court in Oued Eddahab.

He said the seizures were part of the efforts made by the competent services to combat international drug trafficking and smuggling.

“The operation reflects the efficiency and the mobilization of all the security services, made up of customs, Royal Gendarmerie, the national security, and the various security services,” Abodoh added.

Hamid Chkirida, the deputy public prosecutor at the Oued Eddahab Court of First Instance said the operation comes in the wake of the efforts invested by various security services to fight against drug trafficking.

He also warned against the drug’s “harmful consequences on the national economy and on the health of citizens.”

Cannabis is among the most common drugs in the country. In recent months, Moroccan authorities have intensified the clampdown on international drug trafficking. Operations have enabled police to seize important quantities of drugs.

On June 27, Moroccan police seized 5.894 of cannabis and weapons during an operation 30 kilometers from Laayoune, southern Morocco.

Police arrested 14 suspects, including a Mauritanian national and a Senegalese man for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Last year, police in Morocco seized a total of 179,657 tons of cannabis and its derivatives. Meanwhile Customs seized another 119 tons of the same drug and its derivatives during the same period.