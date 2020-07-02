Heatwave to Hit Morocco With Weekend Temperatures Up to 46 Degrees

The weather office issued a similar special notice on June 30 to announce a heatwave that will continue until July 4 in several provinces.

Rabat – Temperatures will soar to reach 46 degrees Celsius in a heatwave that will hit several Moroccan provinces from Thursday to Saturday.

The General Directorate of Meteorology (DMN) forecast in a special weather report temperatures to reach 42 to 46 degrees Celsius in the provinces of Assa-Zag, Errachidia, Es-Semara, Tata, Taroudant, Zagora, and the interior of Aousserd, Boujdour, and Oued Eddahab.

Temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius will hit the provinces of Agadir, Ida Ou Tanane, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, El Kelaa des Sraghna, Essaouira, Figuig, Fkih Ben Saleh, Guelmim, Guercif, Jerada, Khenifra, Khouribga, Marrakech, Rehamna, and Settat on Thursday and Friday.

The same heatwave with similar temperatures will affect the provinces of Fez, Khemisset, Khenifra, Meknes, Moulay Yacoub, Ouezzane, Sefrou, Sidi Kacem, Taounate, Taza, Agadir Ida Ou Tanane, Beni Mellal, Boulemane, and Essaouira.

The heatwave will also hit the regions surrounding El Kelaa des Sraghna, Figuig, Fkih Ben Saleh, Guelmim, Guercif, Jerada, Khouribga, Marrakech, Rehamna, and Settat

The heatwave will persist on Sunday and Monday in the northern plains and the interior of the country.

DMN issued another special note on June 30 to announce a heatwave, in which temperatures would range from 42 to 44 degrees Celsius until July 4.

With lockdown measures gradually easing in provinces such as Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira, citizens are flocking to Morocco’s beaches to enjoy sand baths and refreshing water.

Since June 25, the government has allowed citizens and residents in Zone 1 to go to the beach, restaurants, and cafes after three months of movement restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.