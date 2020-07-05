Morocco Records 310 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Today marks a new high in the number of cases reported during the health ministry’s 10 a.m. update.

Rabat – Morocco’s Ministry of Health has registered 310 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,132 as of 10 a.m. on July 5.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has now jumped to 4,261, boosting the infection rate to 30.83%.

During the 10 a.m. update, the ministry also recorded 81 recoveries. A total of 9,410 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease in Morocco.

The ministry has reported two new deaths related to the virus since 6 p.m. on July 4, increasing the death toll to 234 .

Morocco currently has a 67.49% recovery rate and a 1.68% fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 25.90% of the country’s total case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18.41%), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (14.17%), Marrakech-Safi (17.82%), and Fez-Meknes (10.73%).

Draa-Tafilalet has 4.15%, followed by Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4.78%), Oriental (1.56%), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.13%), Souss-Massa (0.65%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.59%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.11%).

Approximately 734,627 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Morocco’s active COVID-19 cases increased notably in the past few days. Despite the surge, the health ministry continues to assure that the epidemiological situation is under control.