China Welcomes Morocco’s Pan-African COVID-19 Response

Rabat – The ambassador of China in Morocco, Li Li, conveyed his country’s appreciation for Morocco’s initiative to grant medical aid to 15 African countries to help them respond to the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ambassador Li Li welcomed King Mohammed VI’s initiative during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki on July 3.

The diplomat also thanked Morocco for its support to China after the outbreak of COVID-19.

During the meeting, the two officials also reiterated the “strong ties” of bilateral friendship and welcomed the exchange of expertise between the two countries during the pandemic.

Li Li also welcomed Morocco’s commitment to consolidating bilateral cooperation in recent years, said the House of Representatives in a statement.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed satisfaction with the House of Representatives’ role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Moroccan official also spoke about the distinguished relations that unite the two countries.

El Malki said Rabat-Beijing relations experienced a “qualitative leap in recent years, including cooperative relations at the parliamentary level,” welcoming the two countries’ shared desire to further improve ties.

2020 marks the 60th anniversary of Moroccan-Chinese diplomatic relations. After King Mohammed VI’s official visit to Beijing in 2016, China and Morocco vowed to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with private institutions from the two countries signing several agreements.

In March, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed ways to further boost bilateral cooperation. Notably, the two countries seek to improve collaboration in the fields of industry and tourism.

Between 2016 and 2019, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Morocco rose to 350,000 annually after Morocco decided to remove the visa requirement for Chinese nationals.