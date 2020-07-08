Banque Populaire Facilitates Online Account Opening for Moroccans Abroad

The bank was among several financial institutions that set up new services to assist clients in coping with the COVID-19 crisis.

Rabat – Morocco’s Banque Populaire, or “Chaabi Bank,” is allowing Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) to open an account online without having to go to the institution’s offices.

The bank announced the launch of the online account opening service Wednesday. It invites customers wishing to open an account from abroad to benefit from assistance if necessary through its Customer Relations Center.

The bank said the new service is completely secure and in line with regulations on the use of personal data.

Banque Populaire accompanied the new service with an offer that is valid until September 20, allowing those who open an account to benefit from a free package of “essential” bank services for one year.

The bank also advises its customers to use online services for account consultations, to pay invoices, and to execute cash transfers.

Banque Populaire also offers new customers free transfer and cash transfer services through the Pocket Bank mobile application until September 30.

The bank reaffirmed its ambition to “remain the benchmark bank for Moroccans in the world, with an offer of products and services constantly updated to best meet their experiences and needs.”

In May, the bank announced free online services. It has been allowing customers, including MREs, to transfer money through the Chaabi Net website or Pocket Bank mobile application without fees, to support its clients amid theCOVID-19 crisis.

In 2019, the bank celebrated 55 years of support for MREs, launching the Bladi Summer Tour from July to August. The tour was a series of entertainment and cultural events for international Moroccans who come back to Morocco annually during holidays.

The events take place in the cities of Agadir, El Jadida, Martil, Al Hoceima, Nador, and other cities.

BCP has representations across the world, including in the US, France, Denmark, the UAE, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Canada.