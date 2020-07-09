Morocco Confirms 178 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Recoveries, No Deaths

The Moroccan government is satisfied with its proactive approach to combating COVID-19.

Rabat – As of 10 a.m. on July 9, Morocco’s Ministry of Health confirmed 178 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 14,949.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,335. The infection rate stands at 22.31%. The ministry also registered 56 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered people to 11,372.

The ministry has confirmed no new deaths related to the virus in the last 16 hours. The death toll reached 242.

Morocco currently has a 76.07 % recovery rate and a 1.62 % fatality rate.

The Casablanca-Settat region has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, with 25.45% of the country’s total case count, followed by Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (18.46%), Marrakech-Safi (17.83 %), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (13.55 %), and Fez-Meknes (11.15%).

Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra has 5.20%, followed by Draa-Tafilalet has (3.92 %), Oriental (1.66 %), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (1.14%), Souss-Massa (0.65%), Guelmim-Oued Noun (0.88%), and Dakhla-Oued Ed Dahab (0.11%).

Approximately 811,834 suspected virus carriers have tested negative for COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Morocco in March.

Although Morocco recognizes that the war against COVID-19 is not over, the government is satisfied with the proactive response to combating the pandemic.

Morocco’s Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb reassured before King Mohammed VI that the situation is under control, emphasizing that the surge in the number of cases is due to the mass screening.

According to the health minister, the mass screening approach is effective because it allows the Ministry of Health to identify carriers of the virus at an early stage to avoid any potential complications.