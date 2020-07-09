The Tangier-Tetouan-Al‌ ‌Hoceima region recorded the highest number of new cases today, 123 in 24 hours.

Rabat – The Moroccan Ministry of Health confirmed 308 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases registered in the country to 15,079, as of 6 p.m. on July 9.

The ministry did not confirm any additional deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll standing at 242. The mortality rate remains at 1.6%.

Morocco also recorded 131 new COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 11,447. The recovery rate reached 76%.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands now at 3,390, including 21 patients with severe symptoms.

Approximately 820,185 suspected COVID-19 cases tested negative since the outbreak of the virus in Morocco.

According to the Ministry of Health’s newly published bulletin, the Casablanca-Settat region recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, now accounting for 25.26% of the country’s cases, while the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima recorded 123 new cases to represent 19.11% of the country’s cases.

The Fez-Meknes region follows with 31 cases (11.09%), the southern region of Laayoune with 49 (5.15%), and the Guelmim Oued Noun region with six (0.87%).

Meanwhile, the Marrakech-Safi region recorded 46 new cases to represent 17.67% of all cases in Morocco, two new cases appeared in the Oriental region, covering 1.64% of the cases in Morocco, and five cases emerged in the Souss-Massa​​ region.

The region of Rabat-Sale Kenitra only recorded three new cases, with a total of 13.44% of Morocco’s cases.

The ministry declared that the monitoring of individuals who have made contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients reached a total of 80,788 people, including 15,437 who are still under medical surveillance.

The COVID-19 situation in Morocco remains under control according to the health minister, Khaled Ait Taleb.

The minister recently declared that Morocco’s mass screening approach has been highly effective for its ability to identify virus carriers at an early stage, to avoid a major outbreak and other potential complications.