Head of Government: Servicing Moroccan Diaspora Remains Top Priority

The Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Residing Abroad and Immigration Affairs has been holding regular meetings to respond to the challenges facing MREs.

Rabat – Head of Government Saad Eddine El Othmani has vowed that Moroccans residing abroad (MREs) remain “constantly the focus” of the country’s attention despite the “special circumstances” of the domestic COVID-19 crisis.

During the eighth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Moroccans Residing Abroad and Immigration Affairs on July 10, El Othmani said the government is keen to improve services in favor of Morocco’s diaspora.

The official said the committee has been holding meetings regularly to respond to the challenges and expectations MREs have raised.

He recalled Morocco’s recent decision to provide MREs with social security coverage as tangible evidence of the country’s commitment to ensuring the rights of the Moroccan diaspora.

The Moroccan government also expressed its intent to expand air transport services by increasing the capacity of airports and launching new air routes to a number of destinations, including China, African countries, and North America.

“The government is following with great concern the situation of Moroccans residing abroad in their countries of residence in these circumstances imposed by the pandemic,” El Othmani said.

Morocco’s diplomatic representations abroad are mobilizing a set of crisis units to receive their complaints and respond to their needs, he continued.

Morocco is set to open its borders to Moroccan citizens, residents, and their families starting July 15 with the resumption of selective air and maritime transport services to and from 23 countries.

Moroccans with domiciles abroad and foreigners who are currently in Morocco will also be allowed to leave the country after the “exceptional” reopening of borders.

Morocco also continues to repatriate thousands of Moroccans who have been stranded around the world after the suspension of air, maritime, and land travel on March 15.

For months, Moroccans stranded abroad appealed to the government to allow them back into the country. In May, Morocco launched operations to repatriate thousands of citizens from more than 17 countries.

Repatriation operations are set to continue as the number of Moroccans stranded abroad is estimated at more than 33,000.