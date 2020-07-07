El Ouafi revealed that the agreement has been under development since 2014.

Rabat – The Minister Delegate for Moroccans Residing Abroad (MREs), Nezha El Ouafi, announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement with the Ministry of Labor to guarantee social security coverage for MREs.

During a session at the House of Councilors of Parliament about “the situation of Moroccans abroad in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic,” El Ouafi revealed that the agreement has been under development since 2014.

The action plan includes the acceleration of consular services, the establishment of a special digital platform for MREs and Moroccan ministries and institutions, and an agreement between the Ministry of Labor, the Social Security Fund (CNSS), and other ministries to secure coverage for MREs.

El Ouafi highlighted the several meetings the ministry held with its partners to prepare for a “ministerial emergency plan” in anticipation of the negative repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.

Before the signing of this agreement, El Ouafi revealed that her ministry managed to provide medical assistance to MREs across the globe during the crisis, in addition to providing support for 6,500 legal inquiries via a network of Moroccan lawyers.

For Moroccans at home, the Minister of Labor, Mohamed Amekraz, announced on June 2 that Morocco is in the process of implementing a project to provide health insurance and pension coverage for five million independent workers, as a first target.

Amekraz also pledged that the program will bring the total number of beneficiaries to 11 million, which translates to 64% of the population.

The project is set to issue decrees 98.15 for health insurance and 99.15 for pensions, which will apply to 90% of independent workers.

The minister stressed on the same occasion that the Ministry of Labor is currently consulting with several working classes in order to issue the final decrees that will cover 90% of the demographic.

These working classes include traders, taxi drivers, farmers, tourist guides, and craftsmen.