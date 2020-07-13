Morocco’s Consulate in Jeddah Assists Moroccans Hoping to Return Home

The announcement is part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to facilitate the return of Moroccan citizens and residents to Morocco.

Rabat – The Moroccan Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is working to expedite PCR tests for Moroccan citizens and residents hoping to travel to Morocco after the country opens its borders on July 15.

The consulate is coordinating with the “Tatamman” clinics, affiliated with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, to enable Moroccan citizens, residents, and their family members to benefit from the exceptional July 15 reopening of Morocco’s borders.

In order to participate in the operation, all travelers over the age of 11 must undergo PCR and serological tests within 48 hours of departing for Morocco.

Accessing PCR testing centers is a challenge for many, prompting the Moroccan diplomatic representation in Jeddah to join forces with the Saudi health ministry.

Meanwhile, “serological tests can be carried out in any medical laboratory,” the consulate clarified in a statement.

The consulate called on citizens and residents to visit the website of the Tatamman clinics for more information.

Moroccan citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia can also contact the consulate by calling 012, 66, 385-66, or 055- 3555-718, or by emailing [email protected].

The coordination falls under the instructions of Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist Moroccans stranded or living abroad to travel to Morocco without challenges.

The Moroccan Embassy in Portugal promised the same degree of assistance, vowing to help facilitate the return of citizens, residents, and family members.

The embassy said that it contacted a laboratory in Portugal to establish a “fluid system of reception” to carry out the necessary COVID-19 tests at a “competitive price.”

Royal Air Maroc, the country’s flag carrier, and Air Arabia are set to operate flights to and from 23 international destinations starting July 15 as part of the exceptional border reopening operation.

Destinations include France, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Tunisia, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Canada, and the US. Ferries will also resume between Morocco and the ports of Sete, France and Genoa, Italy.