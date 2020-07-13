Morocco Suspends All Trains to, from Tangier as Local Cases Surge

The health ministry issued a press release today, calling on all citizens to abide by the preventive measures recommended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Rabat – Morocco’s National Office of Railways (ONCF) announced the suspension of trains to and from Tangier on Monday.

The suspension follows the decision of Morocco’s interior ministry to close all zones leading to Tangier after the emergence of new COVID-19 hotspots across the city.

ONCF informed all citizens and residents that the suspension concerns the “Tangier / Casablanca route through the Al Boraq trains, as well as Tangier/ Fez route through the Al Atlas trains.”

The railway operator said tickets that passengers purchased for these routes for travel dates from July 13 “will be exchangeable after the resumption of train traffic.”

The company invited customers to visit its website (www.oncf-voyages.ma) or call its customer service center at 2255 for more information.

Authorities in Tangier have been on high alert since Sunday after the interior ministry gave its instructions to all security services to strengthen all preventive measures adopted during lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Officials reimposed mandatory exceptional movement permits in Tangier. Residents and citizens in the city can leave their homes only in the event of extreme necessity, while observing the necessary precautions.

The measures include social distancing, wearing face masks in public, and respecting hygiene measures.

Morocco’s Ministry of Health issued a press release on Monday to warn citizens to abide by all of the preventive measures recommended since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

The ministry acknowledged an increase in deaths and critical COVID-19 cases after the second phase of the lockdown lifting.

The increase is due to the “non-respect of the preventive measures that authorities recommend, including wearing of masks,” according to the statement.

The ministry expressed gratitude to all citizens who are still committed to the preventive measures and hygienic conditions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.