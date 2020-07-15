The government implemented a 50% capacity rate in all transport means to contain the spread of COVID-19 among passengers.

Rabat – Morocco’s government will allow a 75% capacity rate in public transport in the “coming days,”the Minister of Equipment and Transport, Abdelkader Amara, has said.

Amara said the decision to limit the capacity of transport to 50 % was a health provision that the ministry implemented as part of the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The country’s decision to expand the capacity to 75% is part of the country’s lockdown easing strategy.

The minister acknowledged a lack of communication with union representatives, vowing that his department will work to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in the transport sector.

On June 9, the government announced a set of lockdown easing measures, involving public transport.

The measure, part of the first phase of lockdown easing, considered the resumption of urban public transport with a capacity rate of 50 %.

In July, the government launched more lockdown easing measures, including the reopening of borders for Moroccans and foreign residents and their families starting today.

Morocco’s flag carrier Royal Air Maroc and Air Arabia Maroc will launch special flights to bring back Moroccans and foreign residents wishing to return home.

The transport ministry has also mobilized feries to transport passengers from Europe to Morocco as part of the government’s exceptional operation to facilitate the return of citizens, residents and their families.

The ministry installed COVID-19 analysis laboratories as part of the conditions to meet the preventive measures to avoid any COVID-19 contamination threats.