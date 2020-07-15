The teachers "confirmed that she would surely have had more than 20 by taking the usual final exam."

Rabat – With the announcement of Baccalaureate results, many people are following the news to find out who scored the highest on the national level. The top score in France this year went to French-Moroccan student Ilham El Khallouki.

Ilham El Khallouki scored 20.20/20 on the final Baccalaureate exam, in the Economic and Social branch.

The 18-year-old went to “Lycee Europeen” high school in the province of Villers-Cotterets, in the north of France.

The student’s mother told Morocco World News about the day she accompanied her daughter to school to get her transcript. As she was waiting by the front door, her daughter surprised her with the incredible news.

“When she showed me her result, I was overjoyed and very moved,” said the Moroccan mother, adding that Ilham’s teachers consistently congratulate her on her work and consistency.

The teachers “confirmed that she would surely have had more than 20 by taking the usual final exam.”

Due to the special circumstances of final exams this year, the French Ministry of Education decided in April to determine the candidates’ final score on the basis of the first two trimesters’ marks, the first Baccalaureate exams of the previous year, and assessments from the third academic trimester.

“Ilham worked seriously and with strong engagement during these first two trimesters as she always did, without suspecting that it would count for the Baccalaureate,” said the proud mother.

When asked about her daughter’s plans for the future, Ilham’s mother revealed that her daughter has always been interested in legal studies.

“I hope that she will continue her efforts and my wish for her is that she will have a job that appeals to her.”